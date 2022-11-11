No Klopp for Southampton! Liverpool manager given touchline ban for Man City conduct following successful FA appeal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been handed a one-match ban and fined £30,000 by the Football Association after being sent off against Man City.

Klopp sees red at Man City

Charged with improper conduct

Has now been fined and banned

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp will serve a one-match touchline ban against Southampton on Saturday after an FA appeal over his red card. The Liverpool boss was sent off against Man City and charged with improper conduct after raging at the assistant referee after feeling Mohamed Salah should have won a free-kick.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Liverpool boss initially avoided a ban and was simply fined for his outburst. However, the FA challenged the decision made by the independent regulatory commission and have been successful, resulting in a fresh sanction for Klopp. The Reds have lost two of their last three Premier League games and face a Southampton side under new management after Nathan Jones replaced Ralph Hassenhuttl.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The Liverpool FC manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match with immediate effect, fined £30,000, and warned to his future conduct," the FA said in a statement. "Klopp had previously admitted that he breached FA Rule E3 during their Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday 16 October 2022 and received a sanction of £30,000."

More to follow....