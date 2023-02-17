No goals in 2023! Gabriel Martinelli makes Arsenal form admission amid eight-game barren run

Gabriel Martinelli admits that he “can improve” after going goalless through eight appearances for Arsenal in 2023.

Brazilian started the season in fine form

Went to the 2022 World Cup

Has been struggling for a spark of late

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international forward enjoyed a productive opening to the current campaign, with a five-goal haul by the end of October earning him a place in his country’s plans for the World Cup finals in Qatar. Martinelli returned from that tournament with a bang, netting in back-to-back outings against West Ham and Brighton, but has failed to find the target since December 31 as Arsenal have slipped from the top of the Premier League table.

WHAT THEY SAID: On the back of his latest blank, which came in a 3-1 defeat to fellow title hopefuls Manchester City, Martinelli has said of his form: “I think I can improve. I think everyone in the team can improve. I always try to re-watch the game and see what my mistakes were and try to improve. It’s not going to be different with this game. I am going to re-watch the game and see my mistakes and try to improve for the next game. Mistakes are part of the game, and we need to nail it and try to not make them. It’s easy to say now, when you are here, but when you are on the pitch, it is so much harder. Of course, in a game like this, the team that makes less mistakes are going to win the game, and they won. We are a team. If one [player] makes a mistake, it’s not him, it’s everyone. We are a team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There have been suggestions that Martinelli could do with a rest following his exploits with club and country this season, with January signing Leandro Trossard ready to step in if Mikel Arteta does decide to favour an alternative option on the left of his attack.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal, who have gone four games without a win in all competitions, will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when taking in a trip to face Aston Villa and former boss Unai Emery.