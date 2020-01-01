'No Express FC captain Walusimbi, no problem' - Bbosa ahead of Bright Stars game

The experienced skipper was sent off in the Read Eagles' last top tier assignment, but his coach is confident that the back-ups will do their jobs

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa is confident his charges are ready to replace his suspended captain Enock Walusimbi in the game against Bright Stars.

The skipper was sent off in the team's 1-1 draw away to Onduparaka FC in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) opening game. The tactician is confident whoever will be called in to replace his custodian will be up to the task.

"Yes, we will miss our captain because of the red card he received in the last match but the good thing is we recruited players in different departments who are always ready whenever need arises," Bbosa said ahead of the game that will be played at the Mutesa II Stadium.

"So, we expect and we are confident that whoever replaces him will as well give 100% such that we win the match."

The tactician is optimistic his team is ready to get maximum points after correcting mistakes made in their opening game.

"We have corrected our mistakes in regard to defending," Bbosa continued.

"We have concentrated more on scoring goals in the last two days, and certainly we will win."

Defender Murishid Juuko has also supported his tactician's sentiments regarding preparations for the Saturday game.

"The last game was not as easy as we expected, we went to Arua expecting a win but all in vain," the experienced defender said.

"We have spent this week preparing, trying to correct the mistakes we made and we think that with the tactics given to us by the technical bench. We are going to achieve something tomorrow in the game and hopefully it’ll be a win.

"It is so bad that we are going to miss [Walusimbi] as a captain because he is such a pillar. But, the team has so many able players."

On Friday, three games were played across the country.

Meanwhile, KCCA FC continued with their excellent run in the Ugandan Premier League after defeating Mbarara City 2-0 at Lugogo Stadium on Friday evening.

Denis Iguma and Samuel Ssenyonjo ensured the Kasasiro Boys walked home with maximum points from the opening three games.

Onduparaka bounced back from a humiliating 8-0 loss to KCCA to defeat Myda FC 3-2.

The Purple Sharks started the match on a high but it was the promoted side who opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Ibra Nsimbe.

It was the goal that woke the visitors and in the 16th minute, it was 1-1. Living Kabon was at the end of a flowing move to give his team something to celebrate about.

With three minutes to the break, the Sharks grabbed their second courtesy of Gabriel Matata.

In the 49th minute, the home team was caught napping and Amis Muwonge punished them and gave Onduparaka a two-goal advantage.

Nsimbe completed his brace in the 68th minute to ensure the game ended 3-2 in favour of the visitors.

Busoga United and Kyetume played out a 1-1 draw.