'No excuse for Aubameyang's miss vs Newcastle' - Wright

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has hit out at club's captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, stating there is no excuse for his poor finishing in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

With the score still tied at 0-0, the striker found himself in a great position in the first half - after a save from Martin Dubravka following Emile Smith Rowe's show - fell in front of him inside the six-yard box.

However the Gabon international failed to tuck away the seemingly easy opportunity and instead struck the post.

It was a miss that left Arsenal fans in shock as it seemed like a simple finish and a certain one for a striker of his quality and class.

His blushes were saved by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, who scored a goal each in the second half to ensure the hosts claimed maximum points against the Magpies.

"Poor finishing. That’s a great chance. It’s a fantastic ball," Wright told Premier League Productions as quoted by Metro.

"It is quite an easy save for the goalkeeper. For me, Emile Smith Rowe has to score first of all from where he is. ‘But this [Aubameyang’s miss], there is no excuse for that. I don’t know what to say."

This comes moments after another club legend Tony Adams urged Mikel Arteta to consider dropping his skipper.

"You’ve got the Aubameyang question why he’s not scoring, he’s not firing on all cylinders and you’ve got people like [Alexandre] Lacazette," Adams told Stadium Astro.

"Do you actually take Aubameyang out of the team and give Martinelli a run or Lacazette a run and say I’m going to take you out?

"Arsene Wenger would have done. He would have looked after the physiology of his player. I can’t remember how old he is but he’s getting on now, he’s a forward, he’s out of form goalscoring-wise."

After the win, the North Londoners are placed fifth on the table with 23 points from 13 matches.

They have managed seven wins, two draws, and four losses, scoring 15 goals and conceding 17 in the process.