Texts on the couch & no ego - How 'obsessed' Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney are running Wrexham as they're tipped to stay for 'the long haul'

Eoghan O’Connell has revealed what it is like to work for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with the Hollywood stars “obsessed” with Wrexham.

WHAT HAPPENED? The pair completed a stunning takeover of the Welsh club in February 2021 and have helped to bankroll a push back into the Football League while raising the Dragons’ profile significantly around the world. Reynolds and McElhenney are regular visitors to the Racecourse, and like to mingle with players and coaches behind the scenes, but they have never looked to dictate and remain eager to maintain the personal touch that has made them so successful to this point.

WHAT THEY SAID: Dragons defender O’Connell has told SportsJOE of life under two famous co-owners: “The way they run it is incredible. There’s no ego from them. They’re there for us. They come over as much as they can to games, and they’d be in the dressing room after having a chat and everything. But the way they run it is incredible. And at the same time you kind of think, coming from the outside like that, they’d be putting their noses in but they literally just let the manager do his job. The understanding they have for it straightaway, the way to run the club and just like speaking to them about it, they’re definitely in it for the long haul. They’re obsessed by it. They love all the lads. And, you know, I’ve said this before but you’d be sometimes sitting on the couch and you’d get a message from one of them, just having a conversation. It’s mental, really.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham endured FA Trophy and National League play-off heartache during Reynolds and McElhenney's first full season at the helm, but they oversaw a record-breaking promotion push in 2022-23 that has returned the Dragons to the Football League for the first time in 15 years.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will be opening the 2023-24 campaign at home to MK Dons on August 5, with the intention being to have bolstered collective ranks prior to that in the summer transfer window – allowing an immediate push for promotion out of League Two to be pieced together.