No days off for Enyeama as ex-Lille star keeps fit in quarantine

The former Nigeria international is not weighed down by Covid-19 as he is doing all it takes to stay fit even in isolation

Former Nigeria international Vincent Enyeama seems not to be troubled despite being in isolation.



The goalkeeper has been without a club since he left Lille at the end of his contract in 2018, while his three-day trial at Dijon hit the rocks.

Nevertheless, he is not discouraged from staying fit despite not knowing when next he will take to the field.

In his latest Instagram post, the 37-year-old shared a video of him trying to gain his balance on a Swiss Ball while his son watched.

Accompanying it are words of hope to his followers on Covid-19 that has crippled all activities around the world.

“Happy new week friends, let’s keep holding on to the hope of a better day; the day that we will be back on the streets like before," he wrote.



"The day that will be back in a crowded place, the day that we can hug and shake hands again; the day that the world will find a way out of the fear that we are all living in,” he wrote.

Enyeama was a member of the Super Eagles’ squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa before calling time on his international career in October 2015.

The 2014 Goal Nigeria Player of the Year still holds the most appearances [101] alongside Joseph Yobo in Super Eagles history.



His last competitive match dates back to March 2018, when he played for Lille’s reserve team in the Championnat National 2.