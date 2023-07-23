No to Cristiano Ronaldo! Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele turns down €200m offer from Al-Nassr

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly turned down an offer worth €200 million (£173m/$223m) that would have seen him join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

France international still at Camp Nou

Release clause in contract met

Wants to agree fresh terms with Barca

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international winger is still on the books at Barcelona, with the Catalan giants hoping to extend his deal. The World Cup winner has made it clear that his preference is to remain at Camp Nou.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Nassr had been hoping to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding Dembele’s future by tabling a bid that would trigger the €50m (£43m/$56m) release clause in his current deal. The big-spending Saudi Arabian outfit – who already have Ronaldo and ex-Inter star Marcelo Brozovic on their books – were willing to pay Dembele €40m (£35m/$45m) a season over the course of a five-year contract.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Footmercato reports that Dembele has turned down that approach, with there no desire on his part to head for the Middle East. Instead, he will enter into talks with Barca as they endeavour to extend the 26-year-old’s spell in Catalunya while also raising his relatively low release clause.

WHAT NEXT? Dembele has been with Barca since 2017 – when they snapped him up from Borussia Dortmund with the funds raised from Neymar’s sale to Paris Saint-Germain – with injury issues restricting him to 185 appearances and 40 goals across six seasons.