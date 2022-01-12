No Covid negative test for Aubameyang…yet

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet to receive the negative Covid test result he requires to feature for Gabon in their second Africa Cup of Nations group game against Ghana, sources within the Panthers camp have told GOAL.

The Arsenal striker missed Gabon’s Nations Cup opener against Comoros after testing positive for coronavirus upon his arrival at Yaounde airport.

The forward arrived in Cameroon following a leisure stop in Abu Dhabi with teammate Mario Lemina, who also returned a positive test upon his arrival in Central Africa.

While Galatasary Lemina has been cleared for action after returning a negative test—and is in contention to feature against Ghana—Auba’s availability remains uncertain as he is yet to demonstrate that he is free of the virus.

Sources within the Gabon camp confirmed to GOAL on Wednesday that the forward has yet to test negative to the virus, and with just over 48 hours to go until Friday’s Group C meeting, his participation has to be called into question.

Patrice Neveu confirmed after Gabon’s opener that the forward had been isolating in his hotel room while doing exercises and working on an exercise bike in a bid to be fit for the Panthers’ second group game.

While he is asymptomatic, the forward must return a negative Covid test before being permitted to feature for the Central Africans in their second group game.

Gabon and Ghana endured mixed fortunes on January 10, as both began their Nations Cup campaigns at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Ghana were defeated 1-0 by Morocco following Sofiane Boufal’s 83rd-minute winner, boosting the Atlas Lions’ hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Gabon meanwhile, short of several key players including Lemina, Aubameyang, Axel Meye and Kevin Mayi, had the best of a spirited encounter with debutants Comoros and secured the victory through Aaron Boupendza’s 16th-minute goal.

“We think the morale is good,” Never said in his post-match press conference. “We have fewer options in light of this virus, so we need to work bearing this in mind.

“However, bearing all of this in mind, our morale is good.”

Ghana also had their own troubled build-up to their opening game, with Andre Ayew acknowledging to GOAL that he had taken to the field despite being less than 100 percent.