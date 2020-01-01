No Choupo-Moting as Cameroon invite 24 players for Japan friendly

The 31-year-old captain is a notable omission in Toni Conceicao's final selection for their next international outing in the Netherlands

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Eric Choupo-Moting has not been invited for Cameroon's friendly match against Japan on October 9.

Choupo-Moting who is yet to find a new club after leaving PSG at the end of his contract in August, joins Dynamo Moscow's Clinton Njie and Angers star Stephane Bahoken among the absentees in the 24-man team.

Young Boys star Jean-Pierre Nsame returns to the national team set-up after his goalscoring heroics in Switzerland where he scored 32 goals in 32 league matches last season.

More teams

The new invitees include Stoke City goalkeeper Blondy Noukeu, Germany-born midfielder Tsiy-William Ndenge, U23 star Samuel Gouet, Granada midfielder Yan Brice Eteki, Royal Excel Mouscron's Serge Tabekou and ex-Bayern Munich forward Franck Evina.

The Indomitable Lions will be camped in the Netherlands from October 5 to 13, and they will play Japan at the Stadion Galgenwaard four days after their arrival.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Ajax), Fabrice Ondoa (KV Oostende), Blondy Nna Noukeu (Stoke City).

Article continues below

Defenders: Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier), Harold Moukoudi (Saint-Etienne), Collins Fai (Standard Liege), Jerome Onguene (RB Salzburg), Michael Ngadeu (La Gantoise), Joyskim Dawa (Valmiera), Ahmad Ngouyamsa (Dijon), Serge Leuko (Waasland Beveren).

Midfielders: Yan Brice Eteki (Granada), Tsiy-William Ndenge (FC Luzern), Jean Onana (Royal Excel Mouscron), Samuel Gouet (Altach), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Fulham), Pierre Kunde Malong (Mainz 05).

Forwards: Serge Tabekou (Royal Excel Mouscron), Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon), Franck Evina (Hannover 96), Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys), Jean Pierre Nsame (Young Boys), Ignatius Ganago (RC Lens), Fabrice Olinga (Royal Excel Mouscron).