Nkuubi: Midfielder on his way out of Vipers SC - reports

The star's expected exit comes as Venoms restructure in readiness for upcoming continental football assignments

Ugandan star Brian Nkuubi has reportedly left Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC.

Nkuubi has been part of the Vipers family for the last five years since he was signed from Kira Young.

The midfielder renewed the contract in 2018 and his exit from St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende could see him join his long-time suitors Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC).

Further reports in the country claim Derrick Ochan, Zaga Tumwesigye and Farouk Musisi have been released by the Venoms.

Musisi was signed in 2019 from Konkola Blades of Zambia but his three-year deal could be terminated before it expires.

His reported exit has been linked with the inability to successfully dislodge Aziz Kayondo in the first team during the absconded season.

The arrival of Disan Galiwango and Dan Birikwalira further made Musisi’s future at the league champions even bleaker.

Vipers are streamlining their squad in preparation for their upcoming participation in the Caf Champions League. They were declared champions after Fufa cancelled the league due to the coronavirus pandemic after 24 matches had been played.

Meanwhile, Premier League side Onduparaka FC have unveiled Kennedy Atibuni as their third signing.

Musema Bony and Jerry Jakisa are the first two signings made by the West Nile club and Atibuni, 22, has been handed a three-year contract.

The midfielder is a graduate of the Arua Public Secondary School where former Onduparaka stars Mohammad Shaban and Andama Denis Koko horned their skills.

Onduparaka coach Vialli Bainomugisha said he hopes Atibuni will quickly fill the void in the attacking midfield department.

“We know we have attacking midfielders in the team but adding more gives us added advantage and each of them including Kennedy has a lot to prove and offer our team this coming season,” Bainomugisha is quoted by Sports Nation as saying.

“We all hope he will fit in the boots of some of the big attacking midfielders this club has had.”

The Arua club is strengthening the squad with the hope of doing better during the 2020/21 season which is set to start on October 17.

They finished eighth in the previous campaign.