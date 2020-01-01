Nkunku scores as RB Leipzig triumph over Ehizibue’s Koln

The French-born Congolese played a key role as the Red Bulls bounced back to winning ways at RheinEnergie Stadion

Christopher Nkunku found the back of the net to help RB Leipzig claim a comfortable 4-2 victory against Kingsley Ehizibue’s Koln in Monday’s Bundesliga game.

The Red Bulls have continued to maintain their unbeaten run since the restart of the German top-flight in mid-May, after it was suspended in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men clinched a 1-1 draw against Freiburg and thrashed Mainz 5-0 before battling to a 2-2 draw against Hertha last week.

The draw with the Old Lady saw the Red Bull Arena outfit miss out on a chance to climb to second spot in the league table but they made amends against the Billy Goats after coming from behind to snatch all three points at RheinEnergie Stadion, with Nkunku making a key impact.

Markus Gisdol’s men opened the scoring through Jhon Cordoba before surrendering their lead in the 20th minute when Patrik Schick levelled proceedings.

French-born Congolese Nkunku then gave the visitors the lead for the first time in the match after he was set up by Konrad Laimer in the 38th minute.

Timo Werner scored the third for the Red Bulls in the 50th minute before Anthony Modeste reduced the deficit five minutes later and Daniel Olmo then sealed the victory moments before the hour mark.

Nkunku has now scored five goals and contributed 15 assists in 27 league games this season and his spectacular form has continued to generate transfer interest from a number of European clubs.

The Congolese featured for the duration of the game along with Guinea-Bissau target Dayot Upamecano while Mali international Amadou Haidara played for 22 minutes after replacing Schick.

Anglo Nigerian Ademola Lookman, who ended as a villain in Leipzig’s last outing against Hertha after conceding a late penalty which saw his side miss out on the three points, was an unused substitute at RheinEnergie Stadion.

Kingsley Ehizibue, who was recently handed his first Super Eagles call-up, was unable to save his side from losing as he was left on the bench throughout the duration of the game.

Despite the victory, Leipzig remain third behind Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich after gathering 58 points from 29 games while Koln are 11th on the log with 34 points from the same number of matches.

Ehizibue will hope to get a chance to impress in their next outing against on Augsburg and help his side return to winning ways on Sunday.

Nkunku, meanwhile will look forward to continuing his blistering performances in their next league game against Jamilu Collins’ Paderborn on Saturday.