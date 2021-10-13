Nkoulou ruled out of Liverpool game as Watford give Etebo update

Watford have confirmed that new signing Nicolas Nkoulou will not make his debut against Liverpool in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

The former Cameroon international centre-back joined the Vicarage Road outfit on a short term deal after spending months as a free agent after leaving Serie A outfit Torino.

Nevertheless, the Hertfordshire-based outfit disclosed the Cameroonian will miss the game against Jurgen Klopp’s men as he is yet to return to full fitness.

“Recent arrival Nicolas Nkoulou won’t be available for selection against the Reds, with head coach Claudio Ranieri intimating in his pre-match press conference that the Cameroonian is about three weeks away from full fitness,” a statement from the club read.

In a recent interview, Nkoulou said he was looking forward to the challenge of Premier League football that lays ahead.

“I’m very happy to be here,” he told the club website.

“I’m going to discover a new league and club so I’m really excited about what’s in store.

“Not long ago I got a call from the director who told me they were interested in signing me and for me to represent the club. I didn’t have to think twice because I had a look at the players and the squad.

“The fact they [Watford] have also signed an experienced manager, who can make me improve so much, made the decision even easier.

“I’m very happy to finally have the opportunity to work with [Claudio Ranieri]. He is the perfect person to help me continue my development and become the player that I should become.”

On the other hand, the club gave an injury update on Peter Etebo, who had successful surgery on his torn quad muscle against Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old will be on the sidelines for at least four months – which would see him miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and at least 17 English top-flight fixtures for Watford.

“Meanwhile, midfielder Peter Etebo has had surgery on the tear in his quad and has now returned to the club’s training base at London Colney to begin his rehab with the medical team.”

Victory over the Anfield giants will help Watford end their three-match winless run. As it stands, they are currently 15th on the log having accrued seven points from seven outings.