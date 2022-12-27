Nketiah: Arteta lauds ‘incredible’ Arsenal forward for stunning finish against West Ham United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lauded Eddie Nketiah following his performance against West Ham United on Monday.

Arsenal responded magnificently after the break

Nketiah crowned brilliant night with super goal

Arsenal remain top in intense title race

WHAT HAPPENED? Nketiah scored a fabulous third goal for the Gunners, who had to dig deep and fight back to claim a 3-1 win.

He was trusted to lead the attacking line for the London club, which is without Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian is not available due to injury, and Arsenal’s academy product – with an excellent finish - helped the league leaders bag all the points at the Emirates.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "It was a great goal, but I think overall his performance was incredible," the manager said in his post-match address.

"The way he understood the pressing, his intensity, the way he counter-attacked certain spaces, the composure he showed.

"And then he stayed patient. And in the box, he produced a moment of real quality to win us the game."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Arteta further praised Martin Odegaard who provided the assist for Nketiah. The Spaniard was also impressed by the supporters, who stood by the team even after conceding first.

"He [Odegaard] was great," he added. "Since back in Dubai when we were there, he’s been exceptional.

"That’s what you want from your leaders, with the important players having that presence on the pitch. With and without the ball, I think he was really good today."

"I was proud of the crowd and supporters, because conceding a goal at home, and the reaction we got from them, it was just really incredible.

"They really energised the team. We kept doing what we did in the first half, a bit better in the final third, and we didn’t concede anything [in the second half] so we deserved to win the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nketiah has now scored 11 goals in his last 11 starts for the Gunners in all competitions at the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, as Nketiah stood out in the game, Arsenal have won 10 consecutive league home games for the first time since April 2019.

WHAT NEXT FOR NKETIAH? While Arsenal will be looking for another win in their second match after the World Cup break on Saturday against Brighton, Nketiah will be hoping to score again should he play.