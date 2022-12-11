'It's an opportunity' - Nketiah ready to step for Arsenal in Gabriel Jesus' absence following World Cup injury

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery, giving Eddie Nketiah an opportunity to impress for the Gunners in his absence.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal striker Jesus has sustained an injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for around three months, giving someone a chance to fill his boots and lead the line for the Gunners. Much has been made about a potential signing in January, but Mikel Arteta may be able to look closer to home for his replacement, with Nketiah waiting in the wings.

WHAT HE SAID: Nketiah said: "Of course, it is an opportunity for myself. These things happen in football, unfortunately, so you've just got to be ready for the moment when it comes. I have been working hard, I've been working hard all season and I'm sure when I get the opportunity I'll be able to come in and help the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nketiah has featured in 19 games for Arsenal so far this season, starting all of their Europa League and Carabao Cup matches, while making 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League. His starts in the cup competitions have yielded three goals and an assist, but he yet to get off the mark in the league this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR NKETIAH & ARSENAL: The Premier League begins again in little over two weeks with Arsenal facing West Ham on Boxing Day. It will be the first chance for Nketiah to really impress Arteta and convince him he doesn't need to dip into the transfer market to replace Jesus.