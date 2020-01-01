Nkana FC stint was my 'worst career moment' - Katwe United's Odur

The midfielder had impressive outings at the start of the last decade only to fail to get a good run during his time in Zambia

Katwe United midfielder Tony Odur has revealed his worst career moments were witnessed during his time in with Nkana FC.

After two stellar seasons with Vipers SC where he featured as they won their first Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title in 2009, and at KCCA FC in 2012 and 2013, Odur left for the Faz Super League side.

“I had so many good moments [at Express FC, KCCA FC, Vipers SC] but my worst moment was when I joined Nkana FC. I got injured just after I’d joined and I underwent knee surgery since then I’ve never been the same again,” Odur told Football256.

More teams

He was groomed together with Uganda number one goalkeeper Dennis Onyango at Eddie Butindo’s Friends of Football in the late 1990s.

He, however, reveals who have been his inspirational figures throughout his career.

“So many people inspired me to play football from the age of eight. Fred Tamale and Hassan Mubiru inspired me locally while internationally it was Zinedine Zidane," Odur continued.

The midfielder has been known to be a temperamental figure but he feels he has been misunderstood all along.

“I want people to understand that I am not big-headed, but from a young age, I’ve always wanted to be on the winning side,” he explained.

“Some of the coaches don’t accept ideas from players which is wrong because we also have an opinion, could be a better one in fact.

“Coaches don’t know everything, many times on the pitch we see tactics go wrong so when you suggest something better, they call you big-headed but that’s not the case."

After two seasons with Express FC and one at Vipers, he is now playing in the Big League, Uganda's second division and explains why his stay at Katwe United is a stopover for something good in the future.

Article continues below

“I want to assure my fans that Odur is not done just because am playing in the Big League. I am only keeping fit after my failed move to Malaysia but next season I’ll bounce back,” he concluded.

He has won three UPL titles, one while with the Venoms and two during his time with the Kassasiro Boys.