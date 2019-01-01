Nkana FC inflict Zesco United first season loss

The defeat to their arch-rivals will not affect Team Ya Ziko's place on the league table after 11 matches so far

Nkana FC inflicted a first loss of the season on Zesco United after picking up a 1-0 win at home on Saturday in a rescheduled Faz Super League tie.

The reigning champions scored what could have been an opener in the 67th minute but referee Jan Sikazwe ruled out Quadri Kola's goal at Nkana stadium.

But Nkana won a free-kick in the 78th minute and Idriss Mbombo managed to beat Zesco United's goalkeeper Ntibahezwa Dieudonne with a clever yet powerful strike.

Kola was unfortunate again as his injury-time shot hit the post and several late attempts by Team Ya Ziko could not help them avoid defeat.

Zesco United will still remain at the top of the league table with 28 points, four more than their Saturday tormentors.

Zesco still have two games in hand.

Meanwhile coach George Lwandamina said his team should have won the tie even if the weather was not favourable.

“The weather conditions were not good for us but I always mentor my players to be ready for anything, as a result, and I would not use the weather conditions as an excuse for our loss. Otherwise, the game was good as both teams played well despite the conditions,” Lwandamina was quoted by the club's Facebook page.

“It was a well-contested match which we had a lot of scoring opportunities and could have won the game. I expect my boys to respond positively because they are the champions of the league.”

The club's CEO Richard Mulenga urged the players to forget the defeat and focus on their next assignments.

“Let us dust ourselves from this disappointment and rise up once again and continue to conquer. It was a tough game and the result is not what we all wanted,” said Mulenga.

“The conditions were not good and the pitch was unplayable but the players accounted for themselves very well and fought to the end. As champions, let us stay focused and steadfast.”

Zesco United will face Zamalek in the Caf Champions League match on December 28.