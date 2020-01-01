Njuba: Vipers SC appoint new CEO ahead of new season

The Venoms have hired a new boss to lead the side ahead of the season where they will take part in the Caf Champions League

Vipers SC have remained ambitious for the coming campaign after unveiling Simon Peter Njuba as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Wednesday.

The Venoms, who were crowned the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions when the 2019-20 campaign was prematurely ended owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic, have been very active in the transfer window and have now appointed Njuba to take over the void left by his namesake Peter Lwanga.

Lwanga was relieved of his duties three months ago and the club has been searching for a replacement with almost 85 applicants applying for the vacant role.

According to Vipers Legal Director and Executive member Alex Luganda, who presided over the handing over ceremony, Njuba was picked from a pool of 85 applicants and that the selection for the most important job at the Venoms was thoroughly and ethically done through a Human Resource firm whose final shortlist comprised of six names.

“It was a very competitive race,” Luganda told the club’s official website. “The firm confirmed to us the best candidate that will take us forward is Simon Peter Njuba. Our job now is to make sure we give him the necessary support.”

Njuba, who had previously worked for the club as the Transfer Match System (TMS) manager, will work on a two-year contract and will be tasked with providing proper management and direction to the club will take part in the Caf Champions League by virtue of being declared the league champions.

Speaking after taking over the oath of office, Njuba said: “I have some good experience in football. I have also dealt with the federation before so it will not be hard for me to manage this job. I will make sure I fulfil the obligations of the club.”

On the pressure of working for the league champions in Uganda, Njuba explained: “I am very humbled to work with champions and I am coming with a champion’s mentality. I also know the job comes with the pressure to deliver but I am prepared for the task at hand to ensure Vipers stay at the top; both sporting and management wise.”

Njuba’s appointment comes just a few weeks after the club moved to beef up their technical bench with the arrival of Paul Kiwanuka and Francis Mugerwa, who will work as assistants to head coach Fred Kajoba.

In the transfer market, Vipers have already signed three players among them midfielders Ibrahim Orit from Mbarara City, Jamil Kalisa from Bright Stars, and left-back Disan Galiwango from Express FC.