Nizigiyimana & Sibomana among players released by struggling Wazito FC

The four have been let go before the first round of KPL concludes due to poor performance, according to the club

Struggling Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Wazito FC side have released four players following some unconvincing displays since the start of the season.

Wazito shook the transfer market soon after their promotion to the top-tier but have found the going tough and have now released former Gor Mahia duo of Karim Nizigiyimana and Abouba Sibomana.

Goalkeeper Gad Mathews and John Katua are the other players who have been released by the club just before the January transfer window swings open.

The quartet were among 20 stars who were signed in the previous transfer window with the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions targetting the KPL trophy.

“[Karim] Nizigiyimana, [Abouba] Sibomana, [John] Katua and Gad Mathews have been given their release letters already. The club will look to have better replacement during the short transfer window in January,” a source close to the club has revealed to Goal.

Sibomana was signed from Rwandese military side APR while Nizigiyimana returned to the KPL from Vipers SC, where he had signed a short-term deal since leaving Gor Mahia in February.

Mathews was signed from Kariobangi Sharks but failed to dislodge Kevin Omondi in goal while Katua has failed to start a game since.

Despite enjoying sound financial health, Wazito are 13th on the table with a paltry 11 points from 13 matches where they have won only two games, drawn five and lost in six.

They are the only club to have made a high number of managerial changes since parting ways with head coach Fred Ambani and Sports Director Stanley Okumbi in October, before appointing Melis Medo, who was sacked just after a month in charge of the club.

After Medo was released, former AFC Leopards and Sofapaka coach Stewart Hall was appointed in November but results have failed to improve.

In the last six matches, they have lost 2-0 to Kisumu All-Stars, went down 4-1 to Bandari before their latest 1-0 setback against Tusker. They have claimed points from a 6-0 win over struggling Chemelil Sugar after drawing 0-0 against Kariobangi Sharks.