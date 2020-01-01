Niyonzima and Balama to miss remaining Yanga SC league matches

The Jangwani Street-based giants are set to miss two key players in the remaining two matches of the league season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have confirmed the absence of Haruna Niyonzima and Mapinduzi Balama in the remaining matches of the Mainland Premier League season.

The two players have been struggling with injuries with Niyonzima trying to come back in the FA Cup semi-final clash against Simba SC but aggravated the injury further.

Yanga coach Luc Eymael has now confirmed the two players will miss the remaining two matches of the season as a precautionary measure.

“I will have to do without Niyonzima and Balama for the remaining two matches because they are being troubled with various injuries and I don’t want to risk them,” Eymael is quoted by Sokaletu.

“I don’t want to give them too much pressure and they are not fit enough, it is just a precaution measure and maybe we can now start planning with them for the new season.”

Niyonzima picked up his injury in the match against Biashara United but his comeback in the domestic cup defeat against Simba ended in pain and was withdrawn, while Balama sustained his injury while preparing for the league match against Ndanda FC.

The two will now join keeper Farouk Shikalo, whom coach Eymael also revealed might miss the remaining two matches after he twisted his hand wrist while in training for the match against Mwadui FC.

“Shikalo is out injured and will not face Mwadui,” Eymael told Goal on Friday. “He twisted his hand wrist but it is not broken so we will not have him in the squad and could also miss Wednesday match.

“I am very upset for the player because he had started coming up well in the matches he played for us especially the league match against Kagera Sugar where he kept us in the game with two good saves and we won 1-0.

“I hope it won’t be a long term thing, he has worked hard to claim the starting role but the injury will now keep him out for a few days.”

On Saturday, Yanga blew a chance to cement their place in the second position of the 20-team log after securing a 1-1 draw against Mwadui FC.

Yanga are now second on 68 points, two more than third-placed Azam FC, who also dropped vital points in a 1-1 draw against Lipuli FC on Sunday.