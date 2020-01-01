Nine UPL clubs snub consultative meeting summoned by Fufa

The Federation had called top-tier clubs to discuss vital issues, among them club licensing

Nine Ugandan Premier League (UPL) clubs will not be part of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) consultative meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 9.

In a letter to the UPL Secretariat and signed by Fufa CEO Edgar Watson Suubi, the Federation had invited 14 clubs in the top-tier, including the promoted MYDA FC, for a meeting this week.

"Fufa wishes to invite the clubs that have sportingly qualified for the 1st Division season 2020/2021 for a consultative meeting to consider... the following; club licensing programme for the season 2020/21, competition reforms," read the Fufa letter obtained by Goal.

"The meeting will take place on Wednesday 10th June at Fufa Executive House Conference Hall starting at 10 am.

"... In order to abide by the Covid-19 guidelines of social distancing, each club shall be represented by one person who shall be the club owner or their representative, in their absence, the club chairman or their representative, in their absence the club Chief Executive Officer.

"Remember to wear a face mask!"

However, Mbarara City FC, Busoga United FC, Express FC, Bright Stars FC, BUL FC, SC Villa, Wakiso Giants, Onduparaka FC and Kyetume FC have revealed their intention of not honouring the meeting.

In a letter dated June 9 signed by Mbarara City Chairman Mwine Mpaka, the teams have given the reasons why they will not be part of the aforementioned meeting.

"The under-listed chairmen have noted with concern the following anomalies that we would like to draw your attention to; the invitation to discuss club licensing and league reforms in one meeting is ineffective and will not deliver the desired outcome of the meeting; the notice given is rather too short for us to make the necessary preparations and consultations," read part of the letter to UPL and obtained by Goal.

"We had earlier planned for a similar meeting scheduled for 18th June 2020 as communicated by [Bernard Bainamani] on the UPL forum.

"Owing to the above, therefore, we have unanimously agreed not to attend the scheduled meeting due on June 10th, 2020. The following suggestions are also proposed for better planning going forward.

"Organize a separate meeting for CEOs to discuss club licensing; organize a separate meeting for club chairmen to discuss strategic issues affecting the future of the league.”