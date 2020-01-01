Nimes' Karim Aribi handed first call-up as Mahrez headlines Algeria squad for Zimbabwe clash

The 26-year-old forward has been included in Djamel Benlamri’s team to take on the Warriors in their Afcon qualifiers

Nimes’ summer recruit Karim Aribi and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez have been included in Algeria’s 24-man squad to face Zimbabwe in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Desert Foxes will take on the Warriors in a double-header clash scheduled for November 12 and 16 as they continue their quest to reach the next edition of the tournament.

Aribi recently moved to France to continue his development, teaming up with Ligue 1 side Nimes after starring for Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia.

The 26-year-old has featured three times in the French top-flight for the Stade des Costieres outfit and impressed in the encounters.

The forward has now been handed his maiden call-up to the Algeria national team after convincing club performances.

Youcef Atal and Djamel Benlamri have also been recalled to the national team, forming part of the seven midfielders invited for the encounter.

Mahrez will be expected to captain the side while West Ham United forward Said Benrahma and Montpellier’s Andy Delort are also part of the team.

Algeria lead Group H with six points from two games after victories over Zambia and Botswana in November 2019.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has already set guidelines for the success of the qualifiers after Covid-19 forced football activities to a hiatus.

Algeria are reigning champions after winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, defeating Senegal in the final.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Rais M’bolhi [Ettifaq FC, Saudi Arabia] - Izzedine Doukha [Al-Raed, Saudi Arabia] - Alexandre Oukidja [FC Metz, France].

Defenders: Mohamed Salim Fares [SS Lazio Rome, Italy] - Aissa Mandi [Betis Seville, Spain] - Ramy Bensebaini [Borussia Monchengladbach, Germany] - Jean Mehdi Tahrat [Abha Club, Saudi Arabia] - Mohamed Reda Halaimia [K. Beerschot VA, Belgium ] - Youcef Atal [Nice, France] - Djamel Benlamri [Lyon, France].

Midfielders: Adlene Guedioura [Al-Gharafa, SC, Qatar] - Ismael Bennacer [AC Milan, Italy] - Mehdi Abeid [FC Nantes, France] - Mehdi Zerkane [Girondins Bordeaux, France] - Sofiane Feghouli [Galatasaray SK, Turkey] - Haris Belkebla [Stade Brestois, France].

Attackers: Baghdad Bounedjah [Al Sadd SC, Qatar] - Farid Boulaya [FC Metz, France] - Ryad Mahrez [Manchester City, England] - Yacine Brahimi [Al-Rayyan SC, Qatar] - Said Benrahma [West Ham united, England] - Karim Aribi [Nîmes Olympique, France] - Andy Delort [Montpellier HSC, France], Adam Ounas [Cagliari, Italy].