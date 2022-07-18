'Always a nightmare!' - Borussia Dortmund captain Reus on new team-mate Haller

The veteran German midfielder has fired a warning to Bundesliga defenders about the incoming striker

Sebastian Haller has big shoes to fill as he is being trusted to replace Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund. However club skipper Marco Reus is already convinced by the skills of the 28-year-old striker and believes that he will be a 'nightmare' for Bundesliga defenders.

The German giants roped in the Ivory Coast international from Ajax in a deal worth €34.5 million (£29m/$35m) and hope that he will lead the lines with the same force as the Norwegian who joined Manchester City earlier in the summer.

Haller plied his trade with Eintracht Frankfurt from 2017 to 2019 before joining Premier League side West Ham. Hence, Reus has faced him in the Bundesliga and is aware of the threat posed by the lanky forward.

What did Marco Reus say about Haller?

The German international revealed Dortmund defenders would always be on their toes against Haller when they faced Frankfurt, and now he is happier to have him as a team-mate rather than in the opposition.

"He's a superb striker," the BVB skipper told the club's website. "When we used to play Frankfurt, he was always a bit of a nightmare for our centre-backs because he's got everything.

"He's big physically, he has a good technique, and he's very comfortable in the box, even with high balls. For us midfielders who like to play the ball, it's important to have someone to combine with."

He said me haffi work, work, work, work, work, work 🎶#Bundesliga prep in full flow for @BlackYellow. ⚫🟡 pic.twitter.com/1piJoSJ1kr — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) July 11, 2022

How have Dortmund fared in the transfer window?

Replacing Haaland is not easy, but Borussia Dortmund responded and got Haller, who earned the nickname of "The Bulldozer" when he played for Frankfurt.

At 6'3" he is one of the tallest players in the league and his physical presence in the opposition box will be an asset to Dortmund. He has signed a four-year deal with the club and has taken up the No.9 jersey previously worn by Haaland.

The Black and Yellows have also signed defenders Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Sule, from Freiburg and Bayern Munich respectively, to strengthen their backline which will once again be marshalled by veteran defender Mats Hummels.

They have also signed Germany international Karim Adeyemi from Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth a reported €38 million (£32.5m/$40m) so that they do not fall short of goals. He had a brilliant season with Austrian champions Salzburg where he scored 22 goals.

Midfielder Salih Ozcan from Cologne have also signed for four years with Dortmund.

