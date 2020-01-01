Nigeria's Simon in contention for Nantes Player of the Month prize

The Super Eagles winger is in the running to win his second monthly accolade in the French city this season

Moses Simon is among the nominees for Nantes' Player of the Month award for February.

The Nigeria international has been in impressive form for the Yellow Canaries this month, scoring a goal in their 2-1 defeat to PSG on February 4 and in their 3-3 draw against Dijon four days later.

Simon, currently on a season-long loan from Levante, has scored five goals in 24 league games for 12th-placed Nantes and his electrifying pace distinguishes him as danger man to opposition defences in Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old, who was named the club's best player in October, will be aiming to see off competition from Imran Louza, Nicolas Pallois and Kader Bamba to secure his second award.

After firing blanks in their 3-1 win against Marseille last Saturday, Simon will be hoping to find the back of the net when Nantes welcome Victor Osimhen's Lille to Stade de la Beaujoire for Sunday's Ligue 1 game.