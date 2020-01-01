Nigeria's latest position in the Fifa World Rankings revealed

Gernot Rohr’s men remain static in the latest ratings released by the Federation of International Football Association

Nigeria remained unmoved at number 31 in the latest Fifa rankings for the month of February released on Thursday.

The African champions were adjudged the same rank in the world according to the ranking released in December 2019.

Gernot Rohr’s are now Africa’s third best nation behind Senegal and Tunisia, while Algeria and Morocco complete the top five.

More teams

Senegal remain at the summit of African football with 1555 points which put them in the 20th position in the world while the Carthage Eagles are second and ranked 27th in the world.

Super Eagles’ opponents in March’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Sierra Leone also remain motionless with 1155 points to be rated 118th in the world and no. 30 in Africa.

Article continues below

Overall, the top 20 remain unchanged, with Belgium, France and Brazil still making up the top three.

The next Fifa World Ranking will be published on 9 April 2020.