Nigerian singer Crayon alleges corrupt officials 'killed' his Manchester United dream

Nigerian singer Crayon has revealed how he came close to signing for Manchester United before his dream was cut short due to corruption.

Crayon impressed in trials but his name was replaced by officials

The singer accuses officials of taking money to substitute him

22-year-old insists corruption still exists at grassroots level

WHAT HAPPENNED? Known for hits such as ‘So fine,’ 'Ijo Laba Laba' and 'Overdose,' Crayon, real name Charles Chibueze Chukwu, said he attended a number of trials and after impressing and getting picked, his place was taken by someone else ‘who had money’ to allegedly bride the officials.

WHAT DID CRAYON SAY? "I went for a screening in so many places. I was super close to joining Manchester United in 2012-13. I came to Surulere for a football screening and then it was [Victor] Ikpeba and a lot of ex-Super Eagles players. I got picked and then they just substituted me for somebody else because I didn't have like money or something,” said Crayon as reported by Pulse Nigeria.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The musician is signed to Baby Fresh’s Blowtime Entertainment, an affiliate of Mavin Records which is owned by producer Don Jazzy.

He is also a talented footballer and recently showed his prowess during a friendly match between two of Nigeria's biggest music labels, Mavin and Chocolate City, where he scored one goal as the former thrashed the latter 6-1.

It has now emerged that he would not have swapped the pitch for the studio had his dreams not been cut short by corrupt officials at grassroots level.

AND WHAT’S MORE? The 22-year-old further alleged corruption still exists, as he has seen some of his friends miss out on opportunities because they lack ‘connections.’ "The Under-17s we have now is no longer like the Under-17s we used to have. I feel like the [Victor] Osimhen set was the last set that was actually talented, the rest.....omo na connections o."

WHAT’S NEXT FOR CRAYON? With his hit 'Ijo Laba Laba' still topping the charts, the singer will hope to keep scoring musically with his next releases.