Close shave for Nigerian commentator as he nearly loses voice following Real Madrid's comeback

A Nigerian football commentator nearly lost his voice following Rodrygo’s second goal that ensured Real Madrid forced extra time against Manchester City in the Uefa Champions League semi-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

City, who took a 4-3 lead to Spain, were leading 5-3 on aggregate heading into the 90th-minute as Pep Guardiola’s side were minutes away from a second successive final before the Brazilian popped up with a goal in the final minute of the game to reduce the arrears to 5-4.

However, that was still not enough as Madrid needed to score again to force the game into extra time and with six minutes added on, Rodrygo headed in his and Madrid’s second, just a minute later, to make what had looked impossible possible.

That goal and the extra-ordinary nature in which Los Blancos bounced back did not just send Madrid fans into delirium but created an embarrassing moment for a radio commentator as he came close to losing his voice while trying to paint a picture of what had just happened to his listening audience.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time Emmanuel Etim, who works for Nigeria Info FM, had a ‘close shave’ but he saw the fun side of it, simply writing “I love this game,” in a clip he shared online of him thick in the action.

I've only lost my voice once during a live commentary {City 4-3 Spurs - Apr 17 2019}.



Last night, Rodrygo ensured it happened again with his stoppage-time equalizer for Madrid against Man City! 😭😂



"I love this game". #UCL pic.twitter.com/FmQpFhpRwU — Emmanuel Etim (@Emiearth) May 5, 2022

Fans online were full of praise for Etim, while also feeling some sympathy for him.

“Safe to say [Manchester] City in the ucl [Uefa Champions League] takes Ur [your] breath away,” said @Real_Tipsy in response to Etim’s tweet.

“See me smiling while I watch this video, well done Emmanuel #thebest,” replied @chigozietessy.

Some fans think Etim’s reaction is testament to just how magical the Champions League is.

“Champions League nights of glitz, and intrigues. Those are the nights we live for in the football world. Amazing,” said @chidinkama.

“This is unbelievable comeback in the Champions League semi-finals,” shared @RaboMuhammad.

A section fans also expressed how they had the same feeling when Madrid went on to win.

“This is PASSION. This is FOOTBALL. You have no option than to LOVE IT,” said @_Trinity007 in response to Etim’s tweet.

“Strange things happen in football,” was @EffiomDodeye’s comment.

“Stuff of legends! The game. The commentary,” said @didi_bandit·

Karim Benzema extended Madrid’s lead via the penalty spot in extra time to send the 13-time winners into the May 28 final against Liverpool.

