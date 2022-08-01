Nigeria winger Ejuke suffers German Cup shock defeat with Hertha Berlin

The 24-year-old Super Eagle scored from the spot but it was not enough to help his side stay in the domestic cup

Nigeria international Chidera Ejuke suffered a debut to forget with Hertha Berlin after they were eliminated from the German Cup by second division side Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday.

Despite going into the first round fixture at Eintracht-Stadion as favourites, Hertha failed to progress after losing 6-5 on penalties following a 4-4 draw in normal and extra-time.

The 24-year-old Super Eagle was making his first appearance since moving to the German outfit on loan from Russian Premier League club CSKA Moscow.

During the fixture, it was Davie Selke, who put Hertha ahead in the 10th minute and they doubled their lead in the 42nd minute courtesy of Myziane Maolida.

Despite leading 2-0 at the half-time break, Hertha started to crumble allowing Braunschweig to hit back after Brian Behrendt converted from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute and three minutes later they were level courtesy of Lion Lauberbach to take the game to extra-time.

The Division One side then raced to a 3-2 lead in the 91st minute via Immanuel Pherai but Lucas Tousart made it 3-3 for Hertha in the 103 minutes.

Three minutes later, Hertha thought they had won the game after Dodi Lukebakio scored the fourth but Braunschweig hit back yet again through Bryan Henning to take the game to penalties.

Braunschweig then emerged 6-5 winners after their goalkeeper Jasmin Fejzic saved the final kick from Hertha. Ejuke was introduced in the 75th minute for Myziane Maolida and he scored the fifth penalty.

Ejuke and Hertha will now shift their focus to the new Bundesliga season when they travel to face Union Berlin in their opener at Alte Forsterei on Saturday.