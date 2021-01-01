Nigeria teenager Okene makes Primera Iberdrola debut in Levante's win over Tenerife

The 19-year-old came off the bench to play her maiden Spanish Primera Iberdrola top-flight game for the Granotas

Andrea Okene made her Primer Iberdrola debut in Levante’s 2-0 victory over Tenerife in Saturday’s game at Estadio La Palmera.

The teenager – a product of the Levante academy, was handed her maiden appearance for María Pry’s ladies following the substitution of Macedonian star Natasa Andonova.

Before her first-ever senior action, Okene had featured on the bench of the first team nine times, including in the 2021 Supercoppa final against Atletico Madrid.

After two consecutive winless games, Pry's side went to Champions League bidders Tenerife with high hopes of returning to winning ways and put up a fine display to earn a clinical triumph.

Esther Gonzalez's brace of assists from Alba Redondo and Claudia Zornoza goals, ensured Levante got back on track and inched closer to their Champions League return for the first time since 2009.

The victory saw Levante open a four-point gap in second position on the Iberdrola table with 58 points after 27 games.

Born in Valencia to a Spanish mother, Okene is eligible to represent Nigeria at U20 and senior level, through her Nigerian father.

The 19-year-old has been part of the Levante youth team since 2013, and shone brightly in the Spanish Reto Iberdrola with team B, scoring eight goals in 12 games this season.

Following her senior team bow, she will hope to earn more first-team action in the upcoming games, as Levante host Toni Payne's Sevilla in their next Spanish league fixture on May 5.