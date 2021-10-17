Nigeria's Sunusi and Uganda's Kizza combine to hand CF Montreal late draw vs Philadelphia Union

Uganda international Mustafa Kizza provided an assist for Nigeria's Ibrahim Sunusi as CF Montreal earned a point courtesy of a 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union in a Major Soccer League encounter at Stade Saputo on Saturday.

Matko Miljevic - with an assist from Djordje Mihailovic - scored Montreal's first goal in the 33rd minute before an own goal by James Pantemis handed Philadelphia Union an equaliser three minutes after the hour mark.

Kai Wagner put the visitors in front with a 77th-minute strike before CF Montreal equalised late in the fifth minute of added time through Sunusi - who had replaced Miljevic in the 58th minute - to ensure they drew at home.

Mihailovic and Joel Waterman were yellow-carded in the 44th and 75th minutes, respectively, while no player from Philadelphia Union entered into the referee's book.

The Uganda international was replaced by Mathieu Choiniere in the 84th in one of the three changes made by CF Montreal as former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama missed from the matchday squad altogether.

Meanwhile, at Gillette Stadium, Wilfrid Kaptoum was on the score sheet as New England and Chicago Fire produced a 2-2 draw.

The Cameroon international found the back of the net for the home side in the 47th minute before Alvaro Medran - with an assist from Jhon Izquierdo - equalised for Chicago Fire two minutes later.

Kaptoum was substituted in the 68th minute as Ghanaian Emmanuel Boateng came on.

New England regained the lead in the 76th minute when Gustavo Bou struck with an assist from Carles Gil. However, the away side equalised again in the 88th minute when Ignacio Aliseda assisted with Brian Gutierrez struck to break the hearts of the home team.

Tajon Buchanan was the only player on the part of the New England Revolution who was yellow-carded when he was cautioned in the third minute of added time after he had replaced Thomas McNamara in the 58th minute.

On the part of the Chicago Fire, Federico Navarro and Miguel Navarro were the ones who were cautioned in the 60th and in the third minute of added time, respectively.

