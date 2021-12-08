Nigeria striker Dessers wins two awards at Feyenoord

Nigeria international striker Cyriel Dessers has won Feyenoord's Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards for November.

Despite not starting a league match since October, Dessers made an impact for the Pride of South with four crucial goals as a substitute that saved his team from defeat.

He started November with an instant impact after coming off the bench to score the match-winning goal that gave Feyenoord a 2-1 victory over Taiwo Awoniyi's Union Berlin in the Uefa Europa Conference League.

He followed it up with another winner in the Eredivisie on November 7. Shortly after his introduction in the final 10 minutes, Dessers scored a stoppage-time goal that gave Arne Slot's side a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar.

The Nigeria international was thrown into the fray as a 20th-minute substitute against Slavia Prague on November 25 and he scored the two goals in their 2-2 draw.

He first cancelled out Peter Olayinka's opener, then he scored another goal to earn the Dutch visitors a point in Prague.

The awards came on a special day when the Genk loanee marked his 27th birthday.

Meanwhile, his first equaliser against Slavia Prague was voted by fans as the best out of the nine goals the team scored in November.

“I really like this and I'm really proud of it. I'm glad the fans thought of me. I'm going to give this prize a very nice place,” Dessers told the club’s website.

“It was a fantastic month for me. We had lovely evenings in Berlin and Prague. The fact that I could be important is extra nice to me.”

Dessers returned to the Netherlands on a season-long loan in August after he struggled for form in his debut season at Genk.

The Belgium-born striker previously played for Heracles, FC Utrecht and NAC Breda in the Dutch league before he moved to the Stadion Feijenoord.