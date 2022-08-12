The Super Eagles star is expected to feature in the second game of the campaign after playing in the previous one despite a recent injury issue

Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi believes Leicester City could have success during their Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium if they execute their game plan well.

The Foxes were held to a 2-2 draw in their season-opener by Brentford, but the Super Eagles man is knows it will be a hard game against a strong Arsenal side.

"I think it’s one of those games where you go there, and anything can happen. If we stick to our tactics and then do everything properly, I think we can get something out of the game," Ndidi told the club’s website.

"It was a good win for them [against Crystal Palace], and I think they’ll have the confidence now. So, it’s just for us now to look for our confidence. If we can get something out of this one, it is very good for the confidence moving forward."

The former KRC Genk star also emphasized what their goals are and why they will need to fight hard against the London side.

"Of course, Arsenal is a big team," he added.

"As players, we know every game we want to achieve a certain goal. We have our aims this season also and for every game we know we have to do our best to get something out of it.

"So, I think it’s another game that we look forward to and see what comes out of it."

While speaking about the draw against Brentford, a side he featured against for 90 minutes, Ndidi also touched on his fitness after recovering from a pre-season injury.

"I feel my fitness level is still not at the peak, but I think it’s coming through and once it’s there, you will definitely see," he continued.

"It was really disappointing because we were really good in the game, 2-0 up, and then their goals just changed the game entirely. When you’re doing well and then all of a sudden it just doesn’t go the way you wanted, it was a sad one for me.

"It felt like we’d lost the game. We did play well, we stuck to the tactics, and everything was going smoothly until they got the second goal, and then it just didn’t go our way. I’ve still been thinking about the game a lot, and it’s making me feel bad."