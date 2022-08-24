Nigeria legend Oliseh resigns from German side SV Straelen after two months

The 47-year-old has left the role he took up in June after a poor run of results in the German fourth tier

Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh has resigned as the head coach of German side SV Straelen after losing five straight matches in the Regionalliga.

The 47-year-old Oliseh, who took up the role in June 2022, tendered his resignation after his team suffered a 2-0 defeat against Fortuna Dusseldorf II at Paul-Janes-Stadion on Saturday.

SV Straelen's website have reported Oliseh called the club president Hermann Tecklenburg and informed him of his decision to quit after only two months in charge.

Straelen Sporting director Kevin Wolze confirmed the exit of Oliseh by stating: "Sunday obviously had the feeling the team's target for the season could no longer be reached.

"We have to accept this decision because it doesn't make sense to try to persuade him to continue.

"The search for a successor is not easy and obviously things have changed in the meantime. We started the season with five defeats and are currently bottom of the table.

“In the next few days we will be receiving a number of applications. The players and I will have to focus on the next assignment. We don't have the opportunity to worry about other things."

The run of five defeats started against Schalke 04 II who edged them out 1-0 on July 24 at Parkstadion. Straelen then lost subsequent matches 2-1 against RW Oberhausen, 1-0 against Kaan-Marienborn, 1-0 against Duren and Saturday's 2-0 result against Dusseldorf II.

In between the league fixtures, Oliseh failed to guide the team past second division outfit St. Pauli, who eliminated them from the first round of the DFB-Pokal after suffering a 4-3 defeat at MSV-Arena.

Oliseh, who played for top European clubs including Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, has handled the Super Eagles and Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.