Nigeria defender Bassey was 'too wild' and deserved red card in Ajax defeat - Schreuder

The 22-year-old Super Eagle was shown a straight red card after coming on for his debut at Johan Cruijff Arena

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder has confessed defender Calvin Bassey deserved to be sent off during their 5-3 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international endured a debut to forget after he was shown a straight red card 17 minutes into his first appearance following a clumsy tackle on Moroccan midfielder Ismael Saibari at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Bassey, who joined Ajax from Scottish giants Rangers, came off the bench to replace Owen Wijndal in the 62nd minute but in the 78th minute he was adjudged to have fouled Saibari.

At first, the match referee had flashed a yellow card to the Super Eagle, but after reviewing the incident using VAR, it was reversed to a straight red.

Schreuder has admitted though Bassey's tackle was not deliberate, it deserved to be a red card.

"In the end, I think the red card was decisive," Schreuder told reporters after the game as quoted by Football Scotland. "You felt we could go on and win it, but it is always more difficult with one less man.

"I looked at the incident after the game and he certainly didn't do it deliberately, but he's gone in a little too wild. I admit a red card could have been given and I can understand why they gave it."

The red card means Bassey will not be available for selection when Ajax kick off their Eredivisie campaign with an away game against Fortuna Sittard at Offermans Joosten Stadion on Saturday.