Nigeria dealt blow as Napoli’s Osimhen test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Afcon opener

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the commencement of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The striker is asymptomatic and have begun a period of self-isolation, Napoli confirmed on their official website.

“SSC Napoli have announced that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for Covid-19 but is asymptomatic. Dr. Tartaro was due to perform a check-up on the player tomorrow,” a statement from the Serie A outfit read.

“Consequently, the local authorities have ordered that Osimhen self-isolate and the check-up will be rescheduled after he has tested negative and his period of isolation ends.”

