Nigeria coach Peseiro claims Super Eagles ‘most talented’ he has ever coached

The Portuguese tactician claims the quality of the players in the West African nation is giving him a selection headache

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro has described the Super Eagles the ‘most talented’ team he has ever coached.

Peseiro made the claim after seeing Nigeria record a 2-1 win over Sierra Leone followed by a 10-0 thrashing of Sao Tome and Principe in the opening two matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Portuguese tactician has taken charge of four matches since he took over the reins last month, the first two ending in defeat to Mexico where Nigeria lost 2-1 before falling to Ecuador 1-0 in friendly matches in the United States.

Peseiro, who made a number of changes to the team that lost in America ahead of the Afcon qualifiers, believes the talents at his disposal make playing attacking football easy.

“Our style is attack because of the kind of players we have in the team,” Peseiro told OwnGoalNigeria.com.

He went on: “I see them very well now in training and they are the most talented I have worked with in my career and I am not joking. It is hard for me to pick the best selection for games.”

Nigeria lead Group A with six points followed by Guinea Bissau on four while Sierra Leone have one from their draw with the latter.

The Super Eagles' next assignment is in September against Guinea Bissau whom they will play home and away and Peseiro knows tougher tests will come.

“We expect the next few games to be tougher but we are confident in ourselves. The Ideas will make the players love to play for the team,” said the former Venezuela coach.

Article continues below

Nigeria have looked organised at the back since Peseiro took over with their counter-pressing another aspect of their game that has changed given their quick ball recoveries in the matches against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome.

There is hope that the Portuguese will help Nigerians forget a poor first half of the year that saw them knocked out of the 2021 Afcon at the Round of 16 by Tunisia before missing out on a ticket to the World Cup to bitter rivals Ghana, all in a space of two months.