Nigeria at 61: Musa, Iwobi lead Super Eagles to celebrate Independence anniversary

African All StarsNigeria at 61: Musa, Iwobi lead Super Eagles to celebrate Independence anniversaryTaiye Taiwo@tayo_taiwo01 Oct 202121:09 UTC +00:00Link copiedComments0BackpagePixAfrican All StarsNigeriaWC Qualification AfricaNigeria v Central African RepublicCentral African RepublicThe football stars joined the rest of the West African country in marking the occasion of their nationhood Article continues below Editors' Picks Revealed: Africa's top 50 ranked players on FIFA22 Malik Tillman: Bayern Munich's 'new Pogba' who became a teenage goal machine Africans to watch this weekend Benitez and Everton are perfectly set up to inflict damage on Man Utd and Solskjaer View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahmed Musa MON (@ahmedmusa718) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tosin Adarabioyo (@tosinadarabioyo) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Iwobi (@alexanderiwobi) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nigeria Super Eagles (@ng_supereagles)