Nigeria and Benin submit joint bid to host 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria and Benin have bid to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after Caf stripped Guinea's rights to stage the event.

Ivory Coast to host the forthcoming edition

Nigeria have hosted Afcon twice

Benin have never hosted major finals

WHAT HAPPENED: Nigeria want to co-host the continent's biggest football competition alongside Benin, rivalling the likes of Zambia, Morocco, and Algeria who have also expressed their interest.

Guinea had initially been handed the rights to host the tournament but was later stripped of the privilege owing to infrastructural and facility concerns.

WHAT IS SAID: "Having completed all the processes, we submitted our bid before the Confederation of African Football (Caf) deadline of 16 December," BBC Sport Africa confirmed.

"The NFF will be sharing more information on the bid to stage the tournament in the coming weeks."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The first time Nigeria hosted the Afcon was in 1980. They went on to win the competition - their first title, defeating Algeria 3-0 in the final staged in Lagos.

In 2000, they co-hosted with Ghana; while the Black Stars fell in the quarters, the Super Eagles reached the final. They faced Cameroon but lost 4-3 in the penalty shoot-out after a 2-2 draw in regulation and extra time.

If granted a hosting opportunity, then it will be the third time the West African nation will be staging the biennial competition.

NFF

Nigeria have struggled to find a decent stadium to host the national team, and have relied on Uyo - which hosted the 2021/22 Caf Confederation Cup final, and Moshood Abiola stadium.

The Lagos National Stadium is currently closed for renovations.

Benin, who have never hosted a major continental final, has two notable stadiums - I'Amitie Stadium which can accommodate 20,000 fans and Porto-Novo Stadium which can host 13,000 supporters.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Caf advocates any nation wishing to host the Afcon must have a minimum of six stadiums, two of which must accommodate at least 40,000 or more fans while the other four should have at least a 20,000 capacity.

Caf.

WHAT NEXT: Nigeria will now have to wait, after submitting their bid, until February to know whether they will host the competition after Ivory Coast who have been handed the 2023 rights.