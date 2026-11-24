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Inter vice-captain Nicolo Barella warned his team-mates that even a five-minute lapse in concentration proves costly after squandering three leads in Saturday's 4-4 draw at Atalanta. Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with VfB Stuttgart, Barella also praised hat-trick hero Pio Esposito and rejected defeatism around the squad.

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Barella demands 100 minutes of total concentration

Inter vice-captain Nicolo Barella warned his team-mates that brief lapses in concentration are costing them dearly ahead of Wednesday's Champions League meeting with VfB Stuttgart at the Giuseppe Meazza. Inter enter the match in 15th place after throwing away leads of 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 in Saturday's 4-4 Serie A draw at Atalanta—a display head coach Cristian Chivu labelled "soft and shallow".

"We took the lead in Bergamo and when they caught up, everyone was responsible. Perhaps we lowered our concentration. We can't afford to go home from Bergamo with a point," Barella told reporters via TMW on Tuesday. "If we're 100% focused, it's difficult for everyone, but right now, even five minutes are enough for us to pay the price. We'll have to be 100% for 100 minutes."

Rejecting defeatism and praising Pio Esposito

Despite holding the worst defensive record among Serie A's top six with 17 goals conceded in 12 games, Barella pushed back against external panic while admitting the dressing room has discussed how to manage matches better. He also praised young striker Pio Esposito, who felt disappointed despite scoring a hat-trick in Bergamo.

"However, I don't accept the defeatism that's always shown towards us when something unexpected happens. We need to have a balance," Barella said. On Esposito, he added: "Pio's greatness is also evident in the post-match interview. He said he never wanted to score three goals because they weren't enough. We're also sorry for him because he had done something extraordinary."

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Coping with midfield absences and chasing titles on all fronts

Inter must navigate Wednesday's European fixture without injured midfielders Hakan Calhanoglu and Piotr Zielinski, while returning captain Lautaro Martinez is back in training but will not start. Even so, Barella insisted Inter remain determined to defend their Scudetto—aiming to become the first side since Juventus to win consecutive titles—while pushing forward in Europe.

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"All the absences are significant because there are so many games. Having more options is an advantage. We'll miss them. We have to put our best foot forward; we've seen Stuttgart's characteristics," Barella explained. Referring to adapting to wide players Andy Diouf and Djed Spence, he noted: "They don't have the same characteristics. I have to do something with Andy and something else with Djed, but I don't see any differences. I have to be good at interpreting their game."

Milestones and defensive test against Stuttgart

Inter have scored in eight consecutive Champions League games—one shy of their club record set between 1999 and 2002—and face a 14th-placed Stuttgart side boasting five clean sheets in their last 10 outings across all competitions.

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With Manuel Akanji poised to become the first Swiss outfield player to reach 70 Champions League appearances and Ermedin Demirovic carrying Stuttgart's main goal threat, Barella's demand for complete focus will be tested immediately in Milan.