Nicolas Pepe's absence for Arsenal vs Eintracht Frankfurt explained by Emery

The Gunners boss has shed light on why the Ivorian forward was not utilised on Thursday night

Arsenal coach Unai Emery has described injuries to David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi as the reason why Nicolas Pepe was unable to play in the Gunners' 2-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.

The North London club took the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but were pegged back by a Daichi Kamada brace.

Luiz was replaced by Matteo Guendouzi in the 31st minute while Lucas Torreira came on for Mustafi 14 minutes to the full-time whistle.

"We had some injuries," Emery said after the match.

"We needed to change David Luiz and then we had a problem with Mustafi. Two injuries meant we had to make those changes."

Pepe also started from the bench in Arsenal’s last Premier League match against Southampton, after arriving late from international duty with the Ivory Coast. He came on in the second half for Callum Chambers as the game ended 2-2.

The 24-year-old has contributed to seven goals in 16 competitive appearances and will hope to be among the starters when the Gunners lock horns with Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.