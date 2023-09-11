Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal! Gunners finally cut losses on £72m flop as Trabzonspor confirm winger's signing on free transfer

Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe officially completed his move to Turkish club Trabzonspor on a free transfer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Super Lig club confirmed Pepe's arrival on social media on Sunday as they posted a photo of the Ivory Coast international in the club's jersey with the caption, "We wanted him and he wanted us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winger joined Arsenal in 2019 from Lille in a then club record £72m move and spent three seasons at the club. He endured a torrid time in north London and ahead of the 2022/23 season, he moved to Nice on loan.

Pepe had one year left in his Arsenal contract which the club and player mutually terminated so that he could join another club on a free transfer.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Trabzonspor will be next seen in action after the international break when they take on Besiktas on September 17.