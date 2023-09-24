Selection headache! Nicolas Jackson set for Chelsea suspension after yellow card against Aston Villa, leaving Mauricio Pochettino with a huge problem

Nicolas Jackson will miss Chelsea's next fixture after he picked up his fifth yellow card in a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old Senegalese forward has remarkably been booked for the fifth time in just six matches, with the previous four warnings for dissent against the referee. However, it seems that once again his emotions got the better of Jackson as he picked up another needless booking after he stubbornly chose to stand too close to the ball to prevent a quick free-kick from Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez, which forced referee Jarred Gillet to book the player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jackson's recklessness gives manager Mauricio Pochettino a selection headache as the Blues are running on thin ice in attack as Armando Broja is now the only striker available with Christopher Nkunku on the sidelines with a knee injury. Before the match, the Argentine manager revealed that he had a word with Jackson about his lack of discipline.

“I talked to him today. We were talking about that. We had a meeting with him and Enzo (Fernandez)," the Argentine told reporters.

“I said ‘come on, for a striker to have four yellow cards, to protest…to talk with the referee. You need to get some yellow cards for different actions not because of that. It’s so easy, so cheap. I think he could put the team in a really difficult situation (if it continues). He understood."

WHAT NEXT? The warning from Pochettino seems to have had little effect on Jackson as he now stands suspended in the next fixture against Fulham at Craven Cottage on October 2.