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Germany international Nico Schlotterbeck has outlined Borussia Dortmund's ambition to remain at the top of the Bundesliga until spring as they prepare to host Bayer Leverkusen. Backed by the division's best defensive record, Dortmund look well placed to mount a serious challenge to Bayern Munich.

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Schlotterbeck targets spring showdown as Dortmund lead pack

Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck has made clear that the Bundesliga leaders intend to stay in the title picture well into the spring as they prepare to host Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday night.

Sitting top on 24 points after 10 unbeaten league rounds, Dortmund carry a psychological edge into Matchday 11 as they look to prove their early pace can sustain a genuine challenge to Bayern Munich.

'We want to keep it alive until March or April'

While head coach Niko Kovac has preached patience across the opening third of the campaign, Schlotterbeck offered a clear window into the dressing room's determination to stay in contention for the decisive run-in.

"We want to keep it alive and stay up there until March or April," the Germany international explained ahead of Sunday's showcase fixture.

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Iron-clad spine makes Dortmund primary challengers to Bayern

Dortmund's rise to the summit has been anchored by a formidable central spine featuring goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, Schlotterbeck, midfielder Felix Nmecha and returning striker Serhou Guirassy.

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Kobel has been beaten just seven times across 10 Bundesliga matches while recording six clean sheets—a defensive record that even puts Freiburg in the shade—compensating for a modest attacking return that trails 10th-placed Augsburg.

Patrik Schick's century bid tests Dortmund's backline

Sunday's clash pits Dortmund's watertight backline against a resurgent Leverkusen side riding consecutive wins over 1. FC Koln (2-1) and SC Paderborn (4-0) plus a midweek Europa League triumph against Dinamo Zagreb.

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With Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick having scored in nine of the opening 10 matchdays to stand on 99 Bundesliga goals, Schlotterbeck and company face a stern test as BVB seek their first win while entering a matchday as league leaders since August 2019.