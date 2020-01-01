Nicholas Kasozi: Midfielder leaves KCCA FC for rivals Kyetume FC

The experienced player will now be aiming at helping his team do well in the new season

Ugandan Premier League giants Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC and midfielder Nicholas Kasozi have officially parted ways.

The player was part of the team that won the league title in the 2018/19 season, as well as the Ugandan Cup in 2018. However, the player will now be in the top-tier with another team as confirmed on the club's official portal.

"KCCA FC and Kyetume FC have agreed on terms for the transfer of midfielder Nicholas Kasozi," the 13-time champions confirmed on their website.

"The anchorman signed a three year deal with KCCA FC in August 2018 and served two years of his contract.

"The midfielder still had a year to go on his KCCA FC contract."

On top of the aforementioned trophies, the player also was part of the team that won the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Club competitions, which is referred to as the Kagame Interclub Cup, in 2019 as well as two Super Cups.

"As a club, we are thankful for the services of Kasozi during the two years he has spent at KCCA FC," the Kasasiro Boys' Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Michael Kirunga said.

"We wish him the best at his new club and in the future."

The Garbage Collectors have ended their relationship with Nigerian forward John Egbuonu Odumegwu.

The development was confirmed via the team's website as well, "KCCA FC and John Egbuonu Odumegwu have mutually agreed to part ways.

"The Nigerian forward signed a two-year contract in September 2019 but he has served only one year. During his time at KCCA, Odumegwu scored one goal which was against Maroons FC last year on the 22nd of October 2019 in a 1-3 away win."

The exit of the player comes just a few hours after the club’s vice-chairman Aggrey Ashaba confirmed they are now done with their transfer business.

KCCA have already signed 11 players and according to the official, no one else is going to be unveiled. After losing the Premier League title to Vipers SC, KCCA will participate in the Caf Confederation Cup and the new signings are expected to offer competition for better results.