Nice boss Vieira reveals when Ounas will return from injury

The Algeria international will not return to action for the Eaglets when they take on David Guion’s men at Allianz Riviera

Nice manager Patrick Vieira has provided an injury update on Adam Ounas ahead of their Ligue 1 game against Stade de Reims on Sunday.

The right-winger was stretchered off in his side’s 3-1 loss against Monaco on September 24 after sustaining a knee injury.

The forward has not featured for the Eaglets since the setback, missing their last five games, which ended without victories.

Article continues below

Although the Algeria international has been ruled out from Nice’s outing against David Guion’s men, Vieira is hoping the 22-year-old will be ready for their clash against his former club Bordeaux on November 8.

“They [Adam Ounas and Stanley Nsoki] should be back with the squad on Tuesday. They may be fit to play against Bordeaux,” Vieira said in a pre-match press conference.

Ounas has made four appearances since his summer loan switch from Serie A side Napoli to the Allianz Riviera outfit.