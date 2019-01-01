Niang and Gradel score as Rennes end 10-game winless run against Toulouse

The African stars were in brilliant form for their respective clubs as the Red and Blacks secured a narrow win at Roazhon Park

M’baye Niang and Max Gradel were on the scoresheet in Rennes’ 3-2 victory against Toulouse in a Ligue 1 game on Sunday.

Senegal international Niang opened the scoring three minutes into the encounter after he was set up by Faitout Maouassa.

Adrien Hunou doubled the lead in the sixth minute before Matthieu Dossevi reduced the deficit for Antoine Kombouare’s men moments before half-time.

Ivory Coast international Gradel drew his side level in the 84th minute, however, Yann Gboho was at hand to ensure Julien Stephan’s men ended their 10-game winless run with his stoppage-time strike.

The result saw the Red and Blacks climb to the eighth spot after gathering 15 points from 11 games while their visitors dropped to 17th place with 12 points from the same numbers of matches.

Rennes take on Nimes in their next league game while Toulouse are scheduled to face Lyon on November 2.