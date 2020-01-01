Ngozi Okobi: Nigeria midfielder the heroine as Eskilstuna United pip Umea

The Super Falcons star started her season on a high as her effort steered her side to a winning start in the Swedish Women's Cup

Ngozi Okobi netted the winner for Eskilstuna United as they beat Umea 1-0 in their Swedish Women's Cup opener on Saturday.

The Nigeria international had inspired Magnus Karlsson's side to a fourth-place finish in the 2019 season and was rewarded with a new two-year contract extension last December.

On her return to Sweden for the 2020 season early this month, she made an impactful start in their first outing in the Cup competition against the newly-promoted top-flight side at Tunavallen.

The Delta Queens struck the winner in 78th minute to inspire Karlsson's side to a winning start in the preliminary stage.

Okobi's goal condemned Robert Bergstrom's side, who were without the services of Burundi's Zabibu Nduwimana, to a losing start.

Okobi was in action from the start to finish of the encounter against Umea alongside her compatriot Halimatu Ayinde, who also signed a new three-year contract extension last summer.

The win means Eskilstuna United are leaders of Group C with three points after the first game and they will travel to face AIK in their next match next Saturday before Djurgarden a week after.