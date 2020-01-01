Ngorongoro Heroes in Saudi Arabia for 2021 U20 Afcon preparations

The East African side will play two friendly games ahead of the competition taking place from February 14 to March 4 in Mauritania

The Tanzania national U20 men's team is currently in Saudi Arabia where they will camp in preparation for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Mauritania early next year.

The Ngorongoro Heroes are set to play two friendly matches while in the Middle East to shape the players and create chemistry between them ahead of the biennial competition.

"The national U20 team Ngorongoro Heroes safely landed in Saudi Arabia where they will play two international friendly games," the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) confirmed in a statement obtained by Goal.

"On Monday, the team had recovery training sessions to prepare the players for the forthcoming games."

The Ngorongoro were losing finalists in the U20 Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Championship after going down 4-1 to Uganda's Hippos.

The Hippos got the goals from Richard Basangwa, Steven Sserwada, Ivan Bogere and Kenneth Semakule while the immediate former champions scored their only goal via Abdul Suleiman.

Uganda looked a dominant side all through the game and got the opener in the 12th minute from Basangwa’s strike. The Ngorongoro Heroes fought back and equalised at the half-hour mark from Suleiman’s effort before Sserwada scored the second for Uganda in the 44th minute.

The Hippos came from the half-time break more determined to bag the title and deservedly added the third goal in the 61st minute through Bogere. Semakule scored the final goal in the 72nd minute to seal Uganda’s victory against the hosts.

Both Uganda and Tanzania sailed to the final lap without losing a match, setting the stage for what was expected to be an epic final game in Arusha.

In the same competition, Kenya's Rising Stars ended the competition in fourth place after falling to South Sudan.

It was the second loss the Rising Stars registered in the tournament after Uganda had beaten them 3-1 in the first semi-final.

South Sudan went ahead in the second minute courtesy of Phillip Biajo’s goal but Stanley Okumbi’s side fought and equalised in the 10th minute when Nicholas Ochieng found the back of the net.

Nelson Elia scored five minutes prior to the half-time break to give South Sudan the lead yet again and Rising Stars’ concerted efforts in the second half were not able to help them level matters.