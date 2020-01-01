Ngoobi willing to sign for SC Villa, Kyetume FC deny Muwanga acquisition

The defender has made it clear he would like to join the Jogoos especially if he would not reach an extension agreement with Bright Stars

Derrick Ngoobi has said he is ready to join record Ugandan Premier League (UPL) champions SC Villa.

The 22-year-old star has been linked with a move to SC Villa and has now made his interest to join them public.

Ngoobi might join the Jogoos given Yayo Lutimba, Bashir Mutanda, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Ambrose Kirya and David Owori have been linked with moves out of the club while Charles Lwanga has already joined rivals KCCA FC.

“I am willing and ready to sign for SC Villa if at all we reach the end of talks,” Ngoob told Sports Nation.

“Though my former club [Bright Stars] is still negotiating with me about staying at the club, I want a new challenge now, so I am prioritising a move to SC Villa.”

The defender was one of the stand out performers for Bright Stars who were entangled in a relegation fight before they successfully dodged the drop.

Paul Kiwanuka, who has so far joined Vipers SC as Fred Kajoba’s assistant, was appointed to save Bright Stars from imminent relegation after coach Muhammad Kisekka was sacked.

They ended up finishing 12th on the log with 29 points when UPL was cancelled.

“In the first round we struggled because of some factors, but we tried to improve in the second half of the season after getting a new manager,” concluded the defender.

Meanwhile, Kyetume FC president Ruben Mubiru Kaggwa has denied they have signed Bernard Muwanga.

Although the club posted on their Facebook page that they had signed the 26-year-old defender, Kaggwa has dismissed the club’s own post regarding the development.

“Every player who wants to hype himself begins with Kyetume FC as a prospective new signing. This is very wrong and bad,” Kaggwa is quoted by Sports Nation as saying.

“For us, we have not unveiled any player for the 2020/21 season yet. It is true we have been in talks with some players but we haven’t concluded as alleged by hypers.

“Kyetume FC management informs our fans and media that the unveiling ceremony shall be done and everyone will be informed on the date and time. Please be patient until that day.”