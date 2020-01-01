Ngoobi uncertain over Bright Stars stay, maiden KCCA FC stint delights Kato

A number of players are set for contractual negotiations in June after Fufa moved on to cancel the top-flight

Bright Stars FC defender Derrick Ngoobi is uncertain over his stay at the club as his two-year contract is set to expire at the end of June.

Ngoobi states there is no club official who has reached out to him concerning the state of his contract although he has been a key player for the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) outfit.

“I signed only two years back in 2018, and by the end of this month, my deal will be expired,” Ngoobi told Football256.

“Maybe because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that no one from the club administration has reached out or informed me and my agent about a contract renewal.

“I am not even certain whether my contract extension is in the pipeline but whatever the case, I love and have trust in the club.

“No other team has approached me or my agent yet and it’s simply because only close people knew about my contract situation at the club.”

Meanwhile, KCCA FC's Samuel Kato has revealed his delight of the exploits he managed during his first season as a top-flight player.

“I am very happy about my first season's performance at KCCA, usually when you are a rookie it takes time to settle in but I am thankful I managed to settle in fast and well,” Kato told Football256.

The defender was part of the Mike Mutebi side that conquered the 2019 Cecafa Club Championship in Rwanda and he says it was the best career moment which made him prepared for future tasks.

“Cecafa was a good experience, it exposed me to different competitive sides, but most importantly, it prepared me for the new season,” he added.

“The season had its own challenges but that didn’t stop me from settling in very fast because my teammates made me feel very comfortable and that played a big role in most of my good performances.”

Finally, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has picked 13 teams which will be used for the Fifa analysis of football eco-system for talent development in the country.

Kawempe Muslim Secondary School, Uganda Martyrs High School Rubaga, Taggy High School and Isra Soccer Academy are the girls' teams that were picked for the purpose.

The boys' teams that will benefit from the initiative are Rays of Grace Junior Academy, Alfa Football Academy, Sparta 09 Football Academy, Lion Sports Soccer Academy, Ntungamo and Kasese Bronken Sports Academy.

For the year 2020, Fifa has set to analyse the global football eco-system with analysis in each of the participating Member Associations to develop a better global understanding of talent development for boys and girls, to make observations that match the national reality in recent years and to identify critical success factors," Ali Mwebe, the Fufa Football Development Director said.

"Each of the 13 teams that will be engaged online for the above analysis by Fifa through a Belgian Company 'double pass'."