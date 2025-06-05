All you need to know about how to get tickets to live NFL action in the Spanish capital

The International NFL series hits Spanish shores for the first time this year - and you could be there to witness history being made by grabbing tickets to the magical day in Madrid on November 15. Demand will be high and seats will be hard to come by as we get nearer to the momentous occasion, so there’s no better time than now to cement your spot at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to see the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders lock horns.

NFL's global reach continues to grow emphatically, with a record audience of over 190 million viewers watching Super Bowl LIX between Philadelphia and Kansas City in February. Europe is just one of many regions around the world where the growing love affair with gridiron is gathering pace.

The international games have been part of the NFL’s long-term commitment to global expansion, helping to drive year-round engagement with fans all over the planet. Its been running for almost 20 years, with the first encounter taking place in 2007 when the NY Giants and the Miami Dolphins clashed in an NFL London game in front of 81,176 fervent fans at Wembley Stadium. A regular season NFL match-up has taken place in the English capital annually, with three fixtures held in the upcoming season, with Browns vs Vikings and Jets vs Broncos to face off at Tottenham Hotspur, whilst the Jacksonville Jaguars return home in a match against the Rams for the NFL Wembley fixture.

Other cities in Europe and elsewhere around the planet, such as São Paulo and Munich, have also hosted games in more recent times. This year, alongside Madrid, NFL match-ups are taking place for the first time, with NFL Germany kicking off in Berlin and the first venture into NFL Ireland in Dublin. In the near future, for the 2026-27 season, we'll see the NFL head across the pond with a game already pencilled in for Melbourne in 2026.

Getty Images

The NFL stars debuted in Brazil last year, and if the showdown in Sao Paulo at the Arena Corinthians between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles was anything to go by, then the Bernabeu is set to be rammed to the rafters for the Madrid match-up. São Paulo tickets sold like hot cakes, with only about 10% of the approximately 150,000 people who queued online at Ticketmaster being successful.

So, if you’re keen to see the likes of Tyreek Hill and Bobby Wagner showing off their stellar skills, then don’t waste any time in sealing your spot for the epic encounter in Spain. Ticket demand will be extremely high in Europe and across the globe, especially among Spanish fans of the Dolphins, who already show strong support on social media. This event is more than just a game, it represents the beginning of a new chapter for the NFL in Southern Europe and a key step in expanding the league’s global fan base.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need on how to buy tickets for the NFL Madrid game, including how much they cost and where you can get your hands on them.

When is NFL Madrid 2025?

When: Sunday, November 16 Kick-off: 3.30 pm CET (9.30 am ET) Where: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain Tickets: Buy tickets

The Santiago Bernabeu is a retractable roof stadium in Madrid. With nearly 80,000 seats, 360-degree panoramic video screens and an electric atmosphere, the Bernabeu always delivers an unforgettable experience. It is the second-largest football stadium in Spain, and it’s been the home of Real Madrid since its completion in 1947.

The Bernabeu is one of the world's most famous football venues and has hosted the final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League on four occasions (1957, 1969, 1980 & 2010), as well as the 1982 FIFA World Cup Final, in which Italy beat West Germany 3-1.

Away from football, the Bernabeu has also hosted many international and homegrown musical legends over the years, including the likes of Julio Iglesias, Frank Sinatra, U2, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones and most recently Taylor Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

How much are NFL Madrid 2025 tickets?

Official ticket prices for the NFL Madrid game have not yet been announced. However, they are expected to be similar to those of other NFL games played in Europe. Based on recent editions, the pricing structure should offer various seating options, from budget seats to premium experiences. Below is an estimated price range:

Sideline Premium: €350

€350 Lower Bowl: €250

€250 Upper Bowl Premium: €175

€175 Upper Bowl Standard: €125

€125 Restricted View: €75

On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure Upper Tier seats from €475 up to €2100 for Premium seats.

How to buy NFL Madrid 2025 tickets

Getty Images

Tickets for NFL Madrid 2025 (and other NFL International Series games) will be available online via the NFL website or Ticketmaster. You can sign up now to get notified as soon as sales open. The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, with its multiple levels and state-of-the-art amenities, will provide a range of viewing experiences depending on seat selection. Premium options may include VIP hospitality, lounge access, or gourmet catering.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the game you want to go to

Just type the sport (or participants) in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the event page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the game!

When are the 2025 NFL International Series Games?